Xponance Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.40.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $431.14. 3,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average is $455.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

