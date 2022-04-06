Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,545. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.