Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after acquiring an additional 208,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3,414.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after buying an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 24.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,287. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

