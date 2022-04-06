Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.90. 209,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

