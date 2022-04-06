Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.03. 18,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

