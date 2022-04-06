Xponance Inc. Buys 822 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $524.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.01 and a 200-day moving average of $477.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

