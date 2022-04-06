Xponance Inc. Buys 7,082 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $280,032,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. 81,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

