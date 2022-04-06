Xponance Inc. Buys 495 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

NYSE TYL traded down $8.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

