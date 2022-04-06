XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,679. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.