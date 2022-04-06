XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $982,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

