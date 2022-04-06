XMON (XMON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.88 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $65.28 million and $11.88 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $43,666.18 or 0.99354553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.53 or 0.07350501 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,945.90 or 0.99991000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051163 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

