XMax (XMX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $197,821.00

XMax (XMX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $908,353.99 and $197,821.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,779,304,536 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

