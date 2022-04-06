Xend Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

