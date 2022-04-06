Wownero (WOW) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Wownero (WOW) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $27,068.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

