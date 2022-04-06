WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report $55.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.73 million to $56.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WM Technology.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. 606,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,590. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

