WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.80 Million

Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will post $78.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.75 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $324.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.59 million to $329.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $346.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.03 million to $355.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,316. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $889.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

