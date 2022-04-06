WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. 175,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 427,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

