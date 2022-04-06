WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Shares Down 3.9%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 464,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 585,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.
