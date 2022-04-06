Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $6.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

