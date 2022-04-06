Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $239.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.87%.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.