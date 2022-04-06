Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,606.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,579 shares of company stock worth $385,225. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,033,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

