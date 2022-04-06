Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,701.25 ($48.54) and last traded at GBX 3,713.67 ($48.70). Approximately 4,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,720 ($48.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 3,900 ($51.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,376.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,152.70. The company has a market capitalization of £16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

