Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Financial Analysis

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 5.82 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wetouch Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 2 7 6 0 2.27 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 108.35%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -203.09% -112.72% -17.48% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

