Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 43.9% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) traded up 43.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.59. 424,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 81,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.55 million and a P/E ratio of -38.42.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.