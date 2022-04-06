Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.46. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 6,568 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

