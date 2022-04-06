Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.46. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 6,568 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
