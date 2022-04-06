Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.20

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$15.81. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 341,501 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at C$174,346.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$255,996.18. Insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 in the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

