Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

