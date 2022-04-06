Wells Fargo & Company Trims Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $70.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.