Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.94.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

