Wells Fargo & Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

