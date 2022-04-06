Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $90.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.65.

ROST stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

