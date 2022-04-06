WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. CIBC reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.83. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.45.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.