Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for K-Bro Linen (KBL)

3/17/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$57.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$52.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

3/14/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – K-Bro Linen had its “sector perform under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.10. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,263. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.83 million and a P/E ratio of 40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.69 and a 52 week high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

