WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.54. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,137. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $321.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

