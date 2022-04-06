WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $174.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $174.00 and last traded at $178.87, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -0.17.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $62,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.