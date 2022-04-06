Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $459.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.33. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

