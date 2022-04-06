Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,943,682 shares.The stock last traded at $32.87 and had previously closed at $33.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,446,464 shares of company stock worth $81,015,626 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

