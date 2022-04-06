WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

