Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

