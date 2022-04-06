Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.92. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 93,020 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on WJX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.6600003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

