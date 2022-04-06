VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.87

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,548,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

