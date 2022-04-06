Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

