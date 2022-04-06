Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.
VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.
Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.
In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
