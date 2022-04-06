Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to C at TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

