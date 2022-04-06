Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,942,492 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.