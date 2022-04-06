Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 21376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

