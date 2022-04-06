Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 16,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 107,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

