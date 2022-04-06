Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have commented on VITL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 222,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,812. The firm has a market cap of $515.97 million, a PE ratio of 254.65 and a beta of 0.15. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

