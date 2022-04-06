Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Visteon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

