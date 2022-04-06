VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $247.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.99. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

