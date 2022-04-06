Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.11. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 201,347 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
