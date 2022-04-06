Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.11. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 201,347 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119,488 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

